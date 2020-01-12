Our vision: individualize cancer medicine
We are aiming to address the global pandemic
Our goal is clear: making a potential vaccine available worldwide as quickly as possible
Every patient’s tumor is unique – so why is everyone treated the same?
At BioNTech we believe that every patient’s treatment should be individualized
Ushering in a new era of cancer medicine
"We founded BioNTech to advance and develop key technologies and bring together the right people to realize our vision for the future of cancer medicine"
Making individualized cancer therapies a reality
Our goal is to drive this transformation for patients globally